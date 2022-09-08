COVID Orphans: More than 10 million children worldwide have lost one or both parents or guardians

The scientists stated that “the findings of our previous report showed that two out of three affected children are between 11 and 18 years of age worldwide” / (Getty Images)

Since the pandemic began to show its cruelest face, the number of children who lost one or both parents or guardians was increasing. Now, a new study by scientists at the Oxford Universitythe Imperial Collegethe African Institute of Mathematical Scienceslos Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO)pointed out that there are already more than 10.5 million boys in the world those who suffered a death related to COVID-19. As they explained, this figure is the result of a mathematical model.

The work, which was published in JAMA Pediatricsestimates that the number of children who suffered the death of a parent or caregiver increased to more than 10.5 million worldwide, since May 1, 2022. These numbers, according to the experts, are based on “the best and most conservative data recently available”

The new study, in which the University of Oxford, Imperial College, the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) participated, is based on in the data of excess deaths from COVID-19, which as of December 31, 2021 stood at 14.9 million, according to the WHO, to establish how many children were orphaned in each country.

For experts, the more than 10 million children left without caregivers by COVID-19 will face all kinds of challenges / (Getty Images)

According to the experts, this is the first time that they have managed to obtain comprehensive data on the excess deaths for each country. With this information, the data modelers were able to update the “global minimum estimates of pandemic orphanhood and death of caregivers among children based on these excess deaths.”

The scientists also highlighted that “the excess of deaths is generally defined as the difference between the observed number of deaths in specific time periods and the expected number of deaths in the same time periods”, these analyzes allow to show “the mortality burden potentially related to the COVID-19 pandemicincluding deaths that are directly or indirectly attributed to COVID-19.”

But these data were not the only ones that the experts evaluated, but also analyzed the country-level deaths, fertility rates, and “national excess mortality data provided by the WHO, The Economist and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation”, for which they used “mathematical models to develop global estimates based on the WHO estimates”.

Scientists highlighted that orphaned children face a “higher risk of poverty, exploitation and violence or sexual abuse, HIV infection, mental health problems and serious distress” / Alejandro Martínez Vélez – Europa Press



Dr. Susan Hillis, lead author and leader of this study during her tenure at the CDC, said that “the death of a parent or caregiver places children at increased risk of lifelong adversity, unless they are given the adequate support on time”. Now, the expert works at the University of Oxford as Co-Chair of the Global Reference Group for Children Affected by COVID-19 and Crisis, which is organized by the WHO.

“The more than 10 million children who COVID-19 left without caregivers will face all kinds of challenges. On my continent, Africa, more than 2.5 million children are affected, and as they struggle to survive without caregivers, they face heightened risks of violence and sexual exploitation. The best time to act to help these children and their families is now,” said Joel-Pascal Ntwali N’konzi, first author of the study and a member of the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

The experts analyzed “the burden of mortality potentially related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including deaths that are directly or indirectly attributed to COVID-19″ / File image. EFE/Giorgio Viera



The scientists warned that, with this scenario of orphanhood, the children who experience, worldwide, the loss of a parent or caregiver face “a increased risk of poverty, sexual exploitation and violence or abuse, HIV infection, mental health problems, and severe distress”.

It is for this reason that the Hillis stated: “To reduce the risk of such consequences, evidence-based care for children focuses on these three components: preventing caregiver death through vaccinations, containment and treatment; preparing families to provide kinship care, foster care, and adoption; and protect children from poverty. , childhood adversity and violence. These strategies will put in place the programmatic and financial infrastructure to ensure a better future for children and families around the world.”

The authors noted that the initial study, which was the first of its kind, had the collaboration of 13 international organizations. At that time, scientists managed to detect that at least “1.5 million children had experienced the death of a parent, caregiver or both, due to deaths associated with COVID-19, in the first 14 months of the pandemic”, being that before the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 there were about 140 million orphaned children worldwide.

Subsequently, the scientists added a greater amount of excess mortality data and had to add the emergence of new variants to the variables, as was the case of Delta and Ómicron. It is for this reason that the experts expanded their model estimates in order to “include the epidemiological characteristics of orphanhood associated with COVID-19 and the death of the caregiver” and with this the number of pandemic orphans rose to about 5.2 million of boys for October 31, 2021.

Now, the scientists cautioned that they applied the same methodology they previously used “to combine age-specific deaths and fertility rates to generate estimates of orphanhood and loss of caregivers among children, for each study.” In this sense, they highlighted that “they considered the excess of death data when they were available for the first two studies; and for this third study, the authors were able to use excess deaths for each country (except where excess deaths were negative), to update estimates of loss of parents and caregivers associated with COVID-19.”

“Our findings show the urgent need to invest in response plans focused on children most at risk and in the most affected locations,” the experts said / (Getty Images)

“The findings of our previous report showed that two out of three affected children are between 11 and 18 years of age worldwide”, explained the teacher. Lucie Cluver, one of the leaders of the work and author of the Department of Social Policy and Intervention at the University of Oxford. And she added: “We know they can benefit from evidence-based support packages that include parenting programs and financial support, while avoiding placing children in institutional care. Our findings show the urgent need to invest in response plans focused on children most at risk and in the most affected locations.”

In that tone, Juliette Unwin, of Imperial College, added: “A child whose father died at the beginning of the pandemic is still a child without that father now.” while the doctor Seth Flaxmanan associate professor of computer science at the University of Oxford and the study’s lead author, added: “We cannot ignore the needs of ten million children who have lost a mother, father, caregiver grandparent or other relative. ”.

