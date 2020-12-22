COVID Stimulus Bill Includes Provisions for Movie, TV and Theaters

The $900 billion COVID stimulus invoice contains a number of particular provisions for the movie and tv trade, together with an extension of a tax break for studios and manufacturing firms and billions for small theater chains.

Congress is poised to move the measure on Monday night time, together with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending invoice to maintain the federal government working. The omnibus invoice contains but provision lengthy sought by the movie trade, a measure cracking down on streaming companies that site visitors in pirated content material.

The theater trade has been lobbying onerous for the Save Our Levels Act, a measure that may present $15 billion in grants for dwell leisure venues and theaters which have been hit onerous by the pandemic. The grants can be found to firms with 500 full-time equal staff or fewer. That works out to about 1,580 theater operators representing 3,500 places, or about 60% of the overall U.S. theater enterprise. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who’s carefully allied with Broadway theaters, has been pushing for the measure for months.

The stimulus invoice additionally features a five-year extension of a tax deduction for movie, TV and dwell theatrical productions. Below Part 181 of the tax code, productions are allowed to deduct as much as $15 million of the price of a manufacturing within the 12 months it was incurred, fairly than wait till the mission is launched. The supply was set to run out on Dec. 31, although it’s usually prolonged 12 months to 12 months. The stimulus invoice extends the tax break via the tip of 2025, which is able to give studios better certainty in planning productions.

The omnibus invoice — which is meant to supply funding to maintain the federal government working — additionally contains the Defending Lawful Streaming Act. The measure, from Sen. Thom Tillis, makes it a felony to function a “digital transmission service” that primarily gives unlawful streams of copyrighted content material. Such conduct is already a misdemeanor, and the act brings the penalty consistent with these for unlawful downloads and trafficking in pirated bodily media.

The Movement Image Affiliation and its offshoot, the Alliance for Creativity and Leisure, have been pursuing operators of pirate streaming websites in civil court docket, typically acquiring substantial judgments and orders to close down. However now they may have better leverage to contain the FBI and federal prosecutors in such circumstances.

The measure marks probably the most vital advance for copyright holders because the failure 9 years in the past of the Cease On-line Piracy Act, which bumped into backlash from the tech neighborhood. Within the years since, the main tech firms have misplaced a few of their clout on Capitol Hill amid hot-button controversies over perceived censorship and disinformation.

Public Information, a bunch that defends on-line shopper rights, had beforehand indicated it will not oppose the measure, noting that it was “narrowly tailor-made and avoids criminalizing customers, who might do nothing greater than click on on a hyperlink or add a file.” Tillis, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Mental Property, can be engaged on a wider and extra formidable reform of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which might make it simpler for copyright holders to flag and take down pirated content material.