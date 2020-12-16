Covid Vaccination Drive: Corona vaccination campaign to begin soon? There are signs from this decision of Yogi government

Coronavirus Vaccination Drive in India: All the preparations for the Corona vaccine in the country are almost complete. However, no vaccine has yet been approved in India (Corona Vaccine News). But the government has started preparing for vaccination. It is expected that the Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Updates will arrive in the country at the beginning of the new year. The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has already made complete preparations for this. Also Read – Horrific road accident in Sambhal in UP, terrible collision between gas tanker and roadways, 9 killed and 30 injured

Family Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh cancels all leaves of officers and employees of the Directorate General, in view of “proposed COVID-19 vaccination in the months of December 2020 and January 2021, during which their cooperation is needed.” pic.twitter.com/rrnRs6tq5R Also Read – Corona virus in India: 26,382 new cases of corona in India, 387 more deaths, number of deaths – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2020 Also Read – Corona vaccine will be given free of cost to every resident in Bihar, Cabinet approval for 20 lakh employment promise

According to the report of the news agency ANI, ‘Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has canceled all the holidays of employees of the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare this month and January 2021. This decision has been taken regarding the proposed corona vaccination in the state.

An order issued by the Director General of Medical, Health and Family Welfare states that corona vaccination is proposed in December 2020 and January 2021. In such a situation, all the holidays already approved till 31 January are being canceled. This includes all employees of contract and daily salaried employees. Officers and employees on leave have been instructed to join duty at their workplace on Wednesday, 16 December.

It is known that the blueprint has already been prepared by the government that who will be given priority in the vaccine. First of all, 1 crore health workers, 2 crore frontline workers will be given priority. Vaccine will also be given to those 1 crore people below 50 years of age who are suffering from serious illness. After this, the vaccine will be given to 26 crore people above 50 years of age. In the first phase, preparation for corona vaccination has been done for a total of 30 crore people. The central government has issued SOP for all states and union territories. According to this, a maximum of 100-200 people can be vaccinated in one session (one day) on a vaccination site.