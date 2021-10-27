COVID Vaccination force for Chhath Puja devotees: Particular vaccination marketing campaign introduced for Chhath Vratis

COVID vaccination force for Chhath Puja devotees: The arrangements are already in complete swing for the Chhath competition that comes after Diwali. This time additionally Chhath competition might be celebrated amid the outbreak of Kovid-19. In this sort of state of affairs, arrangements also are being made for the corona explosion all through the competition. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday introduced a different vaccination marketing campaign for Chhath Vratis of Delhi.Additionally Learn – COVID-19 vaccination: Mandaviya to fulfill state well being ministers nowadays to hurry up vaccination

When Hardeep Puri began this particular vaccination marketing campaign, Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) chief and MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari used to be additionally provide with him. This particular vaccination force might be arranged in Ibrahimpur village of Burari in Delhi. Additionally Learn – Video: Nitish Kumar stated on Lalu Yadav’s statement- ‘He can shoot me and…’

In one in every of his tweets, Hardeep Puri wrote, ‘Jai Chhathi Maiya! Greetings to the brothers and sisters of Burari. Lately North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari is found in Burari meeting constituency. As a part of the preparation for Chhath competition, nowadays we have now began a different vaccination marketing campaign for Chhath Vratis in affiliation with Manoj ji. Would possibly the 6th baiya bathe your grace on all people!’ Additionally Learn – NCB officer Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi amid severe allegations, said- ‘I used to be now not summoned’

Right here, 41 new instances of Kovid-19 had been registered in Delhi on Tuesday. The nice factor is that no one died because of this epidemic for the fourth consecutive day. In line with the Well being Bulletin of Delhi, a complete of 25 thousand 91 folks have misplaced their lives because of Kovid-19 to this point.

A complete of 14 lakh, 39 thousand, 671 instances of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi to this point, out of which 323 are nonetheless present process remedy. Except 25 thousand, 91 useless, all others have returned to their properties after improving. (Enter – ANI)