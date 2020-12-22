COVID Vaccination Updates: Will Children Also Find Corona Vaccine? Know what is the government’s plan ….

COVID-19 Vaccination Updates: The number of corona infections in the country has crossed 1 crore and so far more than 1 lakh 45 thousand have died. All kinds of research is also being done on the corona vaccine. It is expected that at the end of the year or the beginning of the new year, an effective vaccine of Corona will come. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had also recently said, “Our first priority is to be effective in safety and vaccine.” We cannot compromise with this. I personally feel that in any week of January we may be in such a situation that the people of India get their first dose of Corona vaccine. ‘ Also Read – What is this New Coronavirus Strain and how dangerous it is, know its every thing…

As of now, there is no reason to consider vaccination in children based on the available evidence: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on # COVID19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/VvbO27x1U0
– ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

On the other hand, as the news of corona vaccine is coming out, the question in everyone’s mind is whether children will be vaccinated as well. NITI Aayog member VK Paul has made it clear that based on the available evidence, there is no reason for vaccination of children.

Let us know that no vaccine has yet been approved in India (Corona Vaccine News). But the government has started preparing for vaccination. The central government has issued SOP for all states and union territories. According to this, a maximum of 100-200 people can be vaccinated in one session (one day) on a vaccination site.

Its blueprint has already been prepared by the government that who will be given priority in the vaccine. First of all, 1 crore health workers, 2 crore frontline workers will be given priority. Vaccine will also be given to those 1 crore people below 50 years of age who are suffering from serious illness. After this, the vaccine will be given to 26 crore people above 50 years of age. In the first phase, preparation for corona vaccination has been done for a total of 30 crore people.