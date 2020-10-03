Covid Vaccine in India: AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria told when the Corona vaccine will arrive in India, who will get it first

Covid Vaccine in India: So far more than one lakh people have died in the country from Corona Vires. From this, it can be estimated how dangerous this virus is. Delhi AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria has said a big relief to the Corona in the ever increasing cases. Amid the wait for Corona Vaccine in India, the AIIMS chief said that the Corona virus vaccine in India will arrive in the new year i.e. early 2021. Along with this, he also said that it would be a challenging task to provide vaccine to such a large number of people after the arrival of medicine. He said that it is not necessary to complete the first dose of vaccine for everyone. Also Read – Bad news about Corona vaccine, it may take one more year ..!

He said this in the Idea Today Healthgiri Award 2020 program. Dr. Guleria said that it is difficult to say anything properly about how long the corona virus vaccine will arrive in India, but it can be expected that in the early months of 2021, the Kovid vaccine will be available. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Good news on corona vaccine to be available soon, government letter written to states, preparations for distribution of vaccine begin!

He said that there are several stages to manufacture any vaccine. Similarly, for the corona vaccine, scientists are following those steps. He said that many factories work in vaccine manufacturing, but if the strategy with which scientists from all over the world are working in making the vaccine is effective, then soon the vaccine will come in the market. Also Read – SSR Case: AIIMS gave its medicolegal opinion to CBI, media speculation not confirmed

Regarding the vaccine, Dr. Guleria said that the more difficult task is to make the vaccine, the more difficult it will be to distribute it further. He said that it is not necessary that when the first shipment arrives in India, it will be available to everyone because there is a very large population here. He told that the corona vaccine will be given on a priority basis only.