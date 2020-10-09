Covid Vaccine in India: Corona vaccine will come by the end of the year, strategy started to distribute, CM of this state gave information

Covid Vaccine in India: Almost all countries around the world, including India, are in the grip of corona and all around the world are waiting for the corona virus vaccine. At present, more than 6.9 million people have been infected with Corona. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has given a big statement regarding Coronavirus Vaccine. He said that by the end of this year the corona virus vaccine will come and the state government has also started a strategy to make it available to the people. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools in this state will not open even after October 15, Government took this decision in cabinet meeting, know full detail

CM Rawat said this during the third convocation of HNB Garhwal University on Thursday. He said that the government will hold a review meeting every 15 days to make Corona accessible to all people. He told the students that due to corona virus, the last seven to eight months have been very challenging for all people and under this situation we will have to spend a few months with patience.

Regarding the arrival of the Corona virus vaccine in India, he said that the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan Singh has indicated that the corona vaccine will be introduced in the country by the end of this year or early 2021. We all hope that now soon we will get to hear some good news about the vaccine.

He said that it is very difficult to get the vaccine together to all the people of the state and it is very difficult for one crore people to get the vaccine together, so the state government has started planning a strategy for its distribution. He said that he also told that firstly a plan is being made to give the Corona vaccine to our Corona Warriors.