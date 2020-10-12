Covid Vaccine in India: Health Minister said- The process of Feluda Paper Strip Test may begin in a few weeks

Covid 19 Vaccine in India: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the government has not taken any decision at present on the approval of emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine in India. The minister said that the ‘Feluda Paper Strip’ investigation to detect ‘SARS Cove-2’ could be started in the next few weeks. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: Corona infection cases exceeded 71 lakh, 816 people died in 24 hours

Harsh Vardhan said that currently Kovid-19 vaccine is in various stages of first, second and third… of testing, which is awaiting results. The Health Minister was interacting with his fans of social media on the ‘Sunday Dialogue’ platform. Also Read – Children, not the elderly …. They will be given first corona vaccine, Health Minister gave big information in Sunday Samvaad

“To ensure the safety of patients, adequate safety and effective data will be needed to allow emergency use of the vaccine,” he said. Further action will depend on the data. ” Also Read – Schools Reopening in Madhya Pradesh: Schools for children up to class VIII will not open in Madhya Pradesh at present: Minister

Denying speculation about giving Kovid-19 vaccination priority to young and working people for economic reasons, Harsh Vardhan said, “The priority of groups to vaccinate Kovid-19 will depend on two main things – professional risk and infection. Risk of serious illness and rising mortality rate.

On the issue of how the government is planning to introduce the Kovid-19 vaccine, he said that the idea is that initially the vaccine supply will be available in limited quantities. The minister said, “Prioritizing vaccine supply in a large country like India depends on many factors such as risk of infection, spread of other diseases among different population groups, mortality among Kovid-19 cases and many more. ”

He said that India is looking at the availability of different types of vaccines, some of which may be suitable for a specific age group while others may not be suitable for that age group. The Minister said that the most important factor of the scheme is the cold chain and other means of transport to ensure that there is no obstruction in the supply of vaccines till the last place.