Covid Vaccine India: If you want to get Corona vaccine, then registration will have to be done on this app, know here what will be required …

Co-WIN App Registration: All the preparations for the Corona vaccine in the country are almost complete. However, no vaccine has yet been approved in India (Corona Vaccine News). But the government has started preparing for vaccination. It is expected that the Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Updates will arrive in the country at the beginning of the new year. The central government has issued SOP for all states and union territories. According to this, a maximum of 100-200 people can be vaccinated in one session (one day) on a vaccination site.

Its blueprint has already been prepared by the government that who will be given priority in the vaccine. First of all, 1 crore health workers, 2 crore frontline workers will be given priority. Vaccine will also be given to those 1 crore people below 50 years of age who are suffering from serious illness. After this, the vaccine will be given to 26 crore people above 50 years of age. In the first phase, preparation for corona vaccination has been done for a total of 30 crore people.

Beneficiaries will be tracked through a digital platform named Co-WIN (CoWIN) for COVID vaccination. All information on this platform will be updated in real time. Only those beneficiaries who have already been registered on priority basis will be vaccinated at the vaccination site.

– Download the Co-WIN App on your mobile or go to the Co-WIN website website. (Link not currently active)

> Register yourself with the necessary details to get a date for vaccination.

> Submit details.

> You will receive the date and time of applying your vaccine.

Explain that twelve photo-identification documents, including voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport and pension documents, will be required for self-registration on the website or app.

Let us know that 23 different ministries of the central government are working together in vaccine work. The vaccination program will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Those who have been fixed to be vaccinated will be called at different times so that the crowd is not disturbed.