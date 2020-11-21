Covid Vaccine: Kejriwal said – no VIP category for Kovid-19 vaccine, Corona warriors and elders will get priority

new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that every person’s life matters, so there should be no VIP or non-VPIP category for vaccines to protect against Kovid-19, rather than Corona warriors, senior citizens and other diseases. Priority should be given to the afflicted people. Also Read – Delhi-NCR Lockdown: Is Lockdown going to be done in Delhi again? Manish Sisodia gave this statement

The Chief Minister said that it is anticipated that the Central Government will plan the distribution of the vaccine, but he will give priority to "priority based" vaccination, which will be "technical rather than political in nature".

Kejriwal said at The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020, "The whole world and the Delhi government are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. It is estimated that the Central Government will prepare the distribution plan." If they ask for suggestions from us… When it comes to vaccination of people, there should not be VIP or non-VIP categories. All are equal and all life is important. "

Kejriwal said at the conference that despite the "severe third wave" of Corona virus infection in Delhi, the situation has not gone out of control as the city government tests under the 'Delhi model', detecting the infected, in isolation Sending etc. is working fast.

These days Corona is in full swing in Delhi. The government has already given instructions that if required, the crowded areas can be banned. Please tell that in Delhi, more than 5 lakh 10 thousand people have been infected with Corona at this time.