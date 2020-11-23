Covid Vaccine Latest News: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s big update on the Kovid vaccine being developed in the country, said this

Covid Vaccine Latest Updates: In the country, among the cases of Corona growing in the country, all kinds of research is going on about its vaccine (Covid Vaccine) worldwide. In India too, many vaccines are in different stages of testing. It is expected that soon an effective and safe vaccine for Corona will come. The government has also prepared a roadmap to take the vaccine to every citizen of the country in a short time. Also Read – Covid Vaccine News: Corona Vaccine Made in America, Vaccination May Start In December

On the other hand, Union Health Minister on Covid Vaccine, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has given a big update regarding the Kovid vaccine. The Health Minister said that the corona vaccine being developed in the country can complete its final tests in the next one or two months. Harshvardhan's intention increases the hope of the vaccine coming as soon as possible.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech have started Phase III trials of COVAXIN this month. 26,000 volunteers are joining it. It is the most advanced Indian experimental vaccine. In a web conference on the epidemic, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "We are in the process of developing indigenous vaccines. We are in the process of completing the Phase III trial in the next one or two months. 'Harsh Vardhan also reiterated that the government plans to have 20 to 25 crore Indians vaccinated by July.

Earlier this month, a scientist at the ICMR, speaking to the news agency Reuters, said that the vaccine could be launched in February or March. However, Bharat Biotech said on Friday that the vaccine is expected to arrive between March and April due to late test results.

Priority to health workers and people above 65 years of age

The Health Minister said that the government has carefully prepared a priority plan, in which health workers and people above the age of 65 years topped the list. Harshvardhan said that the Kovid-19 vaccine will be available in the next few months and it is estimated that 40-50 crore doses will be available for 25-30 crore people by July-August next year. He said, ‘I am confident that the Kovid-19 vaccine will be ready soon.’

Harshvardhan said, ‘It is natural that priority will be given in vaccine delivery. As you know, health workers, who are Corona warriors, will be given priority. Then people above 65 years of age will be given priority. Then people aged 50-65 years will be given priority. After that people under the age of 50 who have other diseases. ”He said,“ It is being determined by experts from a scientific point of view. We have detailed, meticulous planning about this.