Covid Vaccine Latest News: PM Modi’s big statement on Corona Vaccine- This latest update

PM Modi on Covid-19 Vaccine: In the country, among the cases of increasing corona, all kinds of research is going on about its vaccine (Covid Vaccine) worldwide. In India too, many vaccines are in different stages of testing. It is expected that soon an effective and safe vaccine for Corona will come. The government has also prepared a roadmap to take the vaccine to every citizen of the country in a short time. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi), referring to his recent interaction with scientists, said on Monday that there will be no delay in the availability of Kovid-19 vaccine (Corona Vaccine) in India.

However, he once again cautioned his countrymen to continue to exercise caution and follow all necessary Kovid-19 security measures, such as social distancing and use of masks. PM Modi said that until the vaccine comes, we need to pay special attention to the cleanliness of our hands. The PM said this while inaugurating the construction of Agra Metro project through video conference.

The Prime Minister said, "I am waiting for Corona vaccine. According to my recent discussion with scientists, I hope there will be no more delay. However, there should be no negligence in following Kovid's prevention measures. 'The Prime Minister's message came about 10 days after he personally visited India's top vaccine hub and created the Coronavirus Vaccine and its manufacture. Reviewed the development of the process.

Modi visited three cities on November 28 to comprehensively review the development and manufacturing process of the vaccine. He visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

