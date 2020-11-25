Covid Vaccine New Update: Oxford University Vaccine Is Better Than Corona Vaccines Made Around The World, Increased With Results

new Delhi: Given the feature of storage at low prices and high temperatures, Oxford University’s Kovid-19 vaccine is more suited to India and is a more viable option than vaccines such as Moderna, Pfizer or Sputnik V. However, the scientists say that the data presented is still at a preliminary stage, so it is difficult to analyze it completely. Also Read – Corona Vaccine: Good news about vaccine Sputink V, delivery will start in January, price to be much

Many scientists said on Tuesday that there is a lot to be expected and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is currently a good option to start with, but it is also important to remember that these data are provisional and do a complete analysis Just hard.

Leading pharma company AstraZeneca announced on Monday that interim analysis of clinical trials of its Kovid-19 vaccine in the UK and Brazil showed it to be 70 percent effective on average.

The CHADOX1 ENCOV-2019 vaccine, produced in collaboration with Oxford University, was found to be 70.4 percent effective during Phase III trials. The results revealed after the participants were given two doses of it were mixed. However, in two different doses, the vaccine’s effect was 90 percent in one, and 62 percent in the other.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and principal investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial. Encouragingly, we have found that one of our doses can be about 90 percent effective. “Though virologist Upasana Ray said,” We should be happy but also be cautious. “Kolkata-based CSIR-IICB The senior scientist of the state said that the interim results look promising, but it would be difficult to analyze it completely without the report of its full review by experts.

“There is a lack of information about why low doses have given better effective results or how long this vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator without storage conditions at temperatures below zero,” Ray told PTI. Also, the results may change after completion of the test. ”However, he said that compared to other vaccines, the Oxford vaccine seems to be a good option to start with right now.