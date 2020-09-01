Covid Vaccine News: Good news about Corona vaccine ‘COVAXIN’ being made in India, now …

Covid-19 Vaccine Latest News: Coronavirus is causing havoc in the country. Nearly 37 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus in India, whereas, more than 65 thousand people have died so far. All kinds of research is going on in the country regarding the Corona vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine). Three-three vaccines are in the test phase in the country. Now such a question arises in everyone’s mind that by when will the corona vaccine finally come? Meanwhile, a good news has come out about the Corona vaccine ‘Covaxin’ being made in India. No ‘side effects’ have been revealed in the first phase of Covaxin testing. After this, the path of its second phase clinical trial has also been cleared. Also Read – School Reopening News: After months of open schools and colleges in this country, such is the system

Preparations are underway to begin the second phase of clinical trials on the human body of India’s indigenous Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ at a hospital in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. Officials gave this information. Dr. E. Venkata Rao, Principal Vaccine Examiner at the Faculty of Medical Sciences and Medical Sciences of SUM Hospital, said, “The Phase I trial is underway. We are preparing to start the second phase of testing soon. ‘ Also Read – Covid 19 Update: Corona figures drop today, number of infected reached 37 lakhs

Dr. Rao said that through the blood samples of the vaccinated people, it is being ascertained how effective this vaccine is in terms of the level of developing immunity. He said that no ‘side effects’ have been revealed in the first phase of vaccine testing. Also Read – JEE (Main): JEE (Main) exam from today, students will get many facilities with strict COVID guidelines amid Corona crisis

The COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology.

Please tell that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has also said that India’s first vaccine against novel corona virus may be available by the end of this year. Dr. Harsh Vardhan had said in a recent program that ‘One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of clinical trial. We are confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year. ‘