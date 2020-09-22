COVID Vaccine Update: Good news about Corona vaccine, Oxford vaccine resumes trial …

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: A good news related to Covid Vaccine has come to light amid the ongoing Coronavirus news in the country. The Serum Institute of India (SII) has once again started the clinical trial of Oxford’s Corona Vaccine (Oxford Covid Vaccine) after the approval of the Controller General of Indian Medicine (DGCI). Let us know that the Serum Institute is preparing the Oxford University vaccine in India along with the UK-based AstraZeneca. Phase III clinical trial of human potential vaccine of Kovid-19 was started at Government Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. Also Read – IPL 2020: Why Virat Kohli has made his name on Twitter, know full details

Dr. Muralidhar Tambe, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, said, 'We have started the Phase III trial of the potential vaccine (Kovishield). We will vaccinate 150 to 200 volunteers. "Under the second phase, the vaccine was tested at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and KEM Hospital. Earlier this month, SII stopped vaccine testing across the country.

The Drug Controller General of India had on September 11 directed the SII to postpone the second and third stage of clinical trial of the vaccine till further orders. The move was taken by the AstraZeneca company after a volunteer postponed the trial after becoming ill for unknown reasons. However, DCGI gave permission to SII to resume the clinical trial of the vaccine on 15 September.

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has told that the Corona virus vaccine will be made available in India by early next year. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha that ‘like other countries, India is making efforts and the trial of three vaccines related to Corona is going on in different stages. He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, an expert group is looking into these vaccines and is making advanced plans instead. We hope to have a vaccine available in India by the beginning of next year.

(Input: agency)