Covid Vaccine Update: Good news about Oxford’s Corona vaccine, now on three people …

Covid Vaccine Latest News: A good news related to the Oxford Covid Vaccine Covishield has come out in the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus news in the country. The Serum Institute of India (SII) has once again started the clinical trial of Oxford's Corona Vaccine (Oxford Covid Vaccine) after the approval of the Controller General of Indian Medicine (DGCI). According to a Times of India report, a human trial of the Corona vaccine (Covid Vaccine) developed by Oxford will be done at KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

The Dean of the KEM Hospital said that the Kovishield vaccine developed by Oxford University for the corona virus will be subjected to a human test on three persons at the hospital. He told that we have screened 13 people for vaccine testing. Out of these, 'Kovishield' will be tried on three people. Apart from this, another person will be given a placebo under standard testing procedure. This trial will start from Saturday ie today.

Let us know that the Serum Institute is preparing the Oxford University vaccine in India along with the UK-based AstraZeneca. Earlier, the third phase of clinical trial of human potential vaccine of Kovid-19 was started at Government Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. It is known that earlier this month, SII stopped vaccine testing in the entire country.

The Drug Controller General of India had on September 11 directed the SII to postpone the second and third stage of clinical trial of the vaccine till further orders. The move was taken by the AstraZeneca company after a volunteer postponed the trial after becoming ill for unknown reasons. However, DCGI gave permission to SII to resume the clinical trial of the vaccine on 15 September.

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has told that the Corona virus vaccine will be made available in India by early next year. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha that ‘like other countries, India is also making efforts and the trial of three vaccines related to corona is going on in different stages. He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, an expert group is looking into these vaccines and is making advanced plans instead. We hope to have a vaccine available in India by the beginning of next year.

(Input: agency)