Covid Vaccine Update: Vaccine has been stored for the first phase, soon the government will disclose the distribution

Covid Vaccine Update: All vaccine preparations have been completed in the country to prevent corona virus infection. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that there is enough stock of vaccines available in the country for the first stage vaccination of people battling the corona epidemic, including health workers.

Paul is also the chairman of the National Expert Group on vaccination of Kovid-19. He said that the government will soon disclose its plan for the purchase and distribution of the vaccine.

Paul said, "In our first phase the priority group will get the vaccine, which includes people at high risk of mortality and our healthcare and frontline personnel. We believe that we have enough reserves for them."

India’s drug regulator DCGI on Sunday approved limited emergency use of two vaccines. Two of the vaccines that India’s Drug Controller General has approved limited emergency use include Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India and a fully indigenous cocaine developed by domestic pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech.

Paul said that after three to four months from now, other vaccines will also be available and then the reserves will also increase. He said that then the vaccination program can be accelerated more.

Asked when the government will announce its plans for the purchase and distribution of the Kovid-19 vaccine, he said, “It will be done now.” Now the necessary steps have been taken, now all other steps will be taken. “

Asked what would be the biggest challenge in mass vaccination of Kovid-19, Paul said that the biggest challenge for such an effort is to mobilize people together.

He said, “The most important challenge for mass vaccination on such a scale is to mobilize the beneficiaries on the appointed day and complete the vaccination with ease by following all precautions.”

According to Paul, the purpose of vaccination is divided and hierarchical. He said, “Ultimately, we want to get vaccinated to stop the epidemic. That is the ultimate objective. “

He said that to achieve this, about 70 percent community immunity should be achieved through vaccination. This is either through vaccination or by getting infected by an auto-epidemic.

Paul said that there should be enough vaccinated people to lead a normal life, so that the industry, schools, transport, judicial system and parliamentary activity of the country should continue to grow.