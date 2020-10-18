Covid Vaccine Updates: 20-30 million doses of Corona vaccine in the country will be ready by December! Know how long the market will be available

Covid Vaccine Latest Updates: More than 74 lakh people have been infected with Corona virus in India and more than 1 lakh 12 thousand have been killed so far. Scientists are also engaged day and night for the Coronavirus Vaccine. It is expected that the Corona vaccine will be developed in the country at the end of the year or early next year. Also Read – No change in the form of corona virus, will not be a hindrance in making effective vaccines: PMO

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute has stated that a dose of 200–300 million (20–30 million) COVID-19 vaccines will be ready in India by the end of December and the last tested vaccine will be available by March 2021. Suresh Jadhav, executive director of Serum Institute (SII), has said this. Let us know that the Serum Institute is preparing the Oxford University Vacccine vaccine in India along with the UK-Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Addressing the 'Pharma Excellence e Summit 2020' organized by the HEAL Foundation, Dr. Jadhav said that the Serum Institute will submit data of all clinical trials of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) by the end of December. "Once DCGI is satisfied, it will allow SII an EUL-Emergency Use License and marketing within a month," Dr Jadhav was quoted as saying on a news portal. After this, the Serum Institute will go to WHO for prequalification.

He said that by the end of December, India will have 20-30 million doses of Kovid vaccine, so once licensed by DCGI, production will be up to 6 to 7 crore doses every month. Earlier, Dr. Suresh Jadhav, executive director of Serum Institute, had told that the country could get the corona vaccine by March next year.

The Indian Express quoted Dr Suresh Jadhav as saying, ‘Many companies are working fast in this direction. He told that two candidates are in the third phase trial, while another is in the second phase trial. Along with this, many more companies are also engaged in this effort.

On the other hand, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that a vaccine against Kovid-19 should be ready by the second quarter of next year. “We will start seeing results by January 2021 and the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 should be ready by the second quarter of 2021,” he told The Indian Express.