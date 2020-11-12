Covid Vaccine Updates: Good news related to corona vaccine came out – SII and ICMR said this about COVISHIELD …

Covid Vaccine Updates: In the midst of the devastation of Corona, a good news has come out about its vaccine (Corona vaccine). The Serum Institute of India, which has been trials in Oxford and Astragenica vaccine in India, has overcome the major challenge of the third phase clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine. Also Read – COVID Vaccine Updates: How long will common people get corona vaccine? AIIMS director gave this answer …

Serum Institute of India & ICMR, announces completion of enrolment of phase 3 clinical trials for COVISHIELD in India. ICMR & SII have further collaborated for clinical development of COVOVAX (Novavax) developed by Novavax, USA & upscaled by SII: Serum Institute of India# COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1iUlbX4ouh Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: These 300 million people will be the first to get COVID Vaccine, will Aadhaar also be necessary? Know the answer to every question here… – ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020 Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine: Good news arrived, indigenous manufactured Corona vaccine to be launched in February

According to news agency ANI, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the ICMR have announced that the third phase of clinical trial enrollment for Covishield has been completed in India. Let me tell you that ICMR and SII are working together for ‘Kovovax’ developed by Novavax of America.

The ICMR said in a statement, ‘The partnership is a shining example of the collaboration of private-public institutions to mitigate the serious consequences of the outbreak of the epidemic.’ Is incurring other expenses.

Currently, SII and ICMR are conducting a 2/3 phase clinical trial of ‘Kovishield’ in 15 different centers in the country. He completed the registration of all 1,600 participants on 31 October. ICMR said, “The results of the tests so far raised hopes that ‘Kovishield’ could be a real solution to the deadly global epidemic.” In all the vaccines that have been human tested so far in India, the results of ‘Kovishield’ are the best. ‘

(Input: agency)