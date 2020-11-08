COVID Vaccine Updates: How long will common people get corona vaccine? AIIMS director gave this answer …

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Corona havoc has been increasing in the country. More than 85 lakh people have been infected with Corona virus (Covid-19) in India and more than 1 lakh 26 thousand have died so far. Everyone from mango to special is coming in the grip of corona. Many types of research are also going on in the country regarding the corona vaccine. It is expected that soon the Corona Vaccine will be ready in India. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: These 300 million people will be the first to get COVID Vaccine, will Aadhaar also be necessary? Know the answer to every question here…

Meanwhile, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that 'ordinary people will have to wait till 2022 for the corona vaccine'. Please tell that Dr. Guleria Kovid-19 is also a member of the National Task Force on Management. He also said that it would take more than a year for Indian markets to get an authentic vaccine against the corona virus.

The AIIMS director said this in a special interview given to CNN-News18. He said, 'The population in our country is large. We need time to see how the corona vaccine can be purchased from the market like the flu vaccine. This would indeed be the ideal situation. He said that it could be the end of 2021 at the beginning of 2021.

On the other hand, the central government has started focusing on the priorities of distribution of corona vaccine and who will be given first. The government has now started finalizing the delivery process of the vaccine and identifying the people who will be given the vaccine first.

The expert group, considering these details, has prepared a blueprint. According to this, vaccine will be given to 30 crore people first, which will include doctors and MBBS students and this vaccine will be absolutely free. Four categories have been created for this. After the introduction of the vaccine, a total of 30 crore priority beneficiaries will be given a dose of vaccine in the initial phase.

First they will be given Corona vaccine

1. Healthcare Professionals: The vaccine will be given first to more than one crore healthcare workers in the country. Apart from these doctors, nurses and ASHA workers, students of MBBS will also be included.

2. Frontline workers: In the war against Corona, 2 crore frontline workers standing in front line will be vaccinated. The group will consist of municipal corporation, policemen and personnel belonging to the armed forces.

3. Senior Citizens: The vaccine will be given to 26 crore people above 50 years of age. Preference will be given to people above 50 years of age, as they have the highest risk of corona infection.

4. Special Category People: This group will include people below 50, although people who already have a disease will be in this priority.

Meanwhile, the news agency PTI quoted a source as saying that every person on the vaccination list will be linked to their Aadhaar card, so that they can be tracked. However, even if a person does not have an Aadhaar card, he can still use any photo identity card issued by the government. Let us know that the corona vaccine is expected to come to India early next year. Bharat Biotech may launch the Corona vaccine ‘Kovaxine’ by February. The company claims that Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxine’ will be the first vaccine to be available in India.