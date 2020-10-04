Covid Vaccine Updates: How long will Corona vaccine come in the country, who will get the vaccine first – Health Minister will tell everything

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 1 lakh people have died due to corona virus in India, whereas, more than 65 lakh people have fallen victim to its infection so far. Amid the increasing infection of Korana, countries around the world are waiting for a vaccine that is effective and safe against COVID. Research on three-three vaccines (Corona Vaccine) is going on in India. The scientists of the country are working day and night to make a vaccine. Phase 2/3 trials of all three vaccines (Covaxin, ZyCov-D, Covishield) are going on in the country. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Good news about Oxford’s COVID Vaccine, know what is the new update

Tune-In tomorrow at 1PM to learn more about India’s # COVID19Vaccine plan! Also Read – Covid Vaccine in India: AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria told – When will the Corona vaccine arrive in India, who will get it first When will we get # COVID19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first? What are the Government’s # COVID_19 immunization targets for Q2 2021? All these & more will be answered tomorrow on #SundaySamvaad ! pic.twitter.com/0UQ7a9oOoK Also Read – Bad news about Corona vaccine, it may take one more year ..! – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 3, 2020

In the midst of all this, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will tell the plan of India’s Covid Vaccine through ‘Sunday Dialogue’ program. During the program, the Health Minister will tell when the Coronavirus Vaccine Updates will come and who will get its first dose? Health minister gave information about this by tweeting.

if # Corona How will India’s population reach 140 million if the vaccine arrives?#OnlineClasses What are the preventive measures against damage to the eyes of children? Wait for the answers to many such interesting questions #SundaySamvaad Ka, at 1 pm today.@MoHFW_INDIA @IndiaDST @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/Rto6WKHfsy – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 4, 2020

The health minister tweeted and wrote, “If the corona vaccine comes, how will it reach India’s 140 crore population? What are the preventive measures for the eyes of children from online classes?” Wait for the answer to many such interesting questions of ‘Sunday Dialogue’.

Let us know that recently the Ministry of Health started the portal to give information related to the development of Kovid-19 vaccine. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Health, the vaccine web portal and ‘National Clinical Registry for Kovid-19’ has been launched by the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (ICMR) and inaugurated by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. On this portal, all things happening in the country and the world will be mentioned in the development of the vaccine. On this, all information related to all the efforts of India in the development of vaccines will be available.

According to the statement, “Those interested in this can visit the website to get the latest information related to the development of the vaccine.” Harsh Vardhan said, “This portal is the development of the vaccine, the ongoing clinical trials and the country in the region.” Will give useful and important information related to the progress made from time to time. Everyone is watching the development of the vaccine in the era of corona virus infection epidemic. Therefore, it became important to share things related to the development of vaccines in the country.

