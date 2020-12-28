Covid Vaccine Updates: Preparations begin for the vaccination of Corona, Home Secretary wrote these instructions to the states

Covid Vaccine Updates: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, all kinds of preparations are also being made for its Covid Vaccine. It is expected that early next year, Coronavirus Vaccine will arrive in India. Meanwhile, the Union Home Secretary has written a letter to the chief secretaries of states and union territories regarding Covid-19 Vaccination Drive. Also Read – Corona virus vaccine started in the country from today! Know where the vaccine is being applied first

Union Home Secretary writes to State Chief Secretaries; says, “States / UTs may instruct concerned authorities for their active support to Health Ministry in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment & vaccination of beneficiaries” #COVID pic.twitter.com/nuJoM4hGZn Also Read – Covid Vaccine Updates: EU Regulator Approves Conditional Emergency Use of Pfizer-BionTech Vaccine – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020 Also Read – Corona vaccine will be given free of cost to every resident in Bihar, Cabinet approval for 20 lakh employment promise

In the letter, he wrote that the State / Union Territory Administration should cooperate with the Ministry of Health in identifying the relevant authorities and preparing databases in this regard, vaccine distribution, storage, protection, shipment and vaccination of beneficiaries.

It has been further stated in the letter that in the last 2-3 months active cases have come down in the country. With this, the situation looks quite optimistic. Along with this, more vigilance is needed due to the fast growing new cases in the world and the type of new virus spreading in Britain. Main house has further written that due to the celebration of New Year and the current winter season, there is a need to monitor especially if there is no increase in new cases, both these situations can prove useful for spreading the virus. Huh.

The ministry said on Monday that the National Expert Group (NEGVAC) on vaccination of Kovid-19 has given priority to vaccines in the initial stage, referring to the preparations started by the Center to carry out vaccination campaign of Kovid-19. It is recommended to apply. Under this, health workers, advance front workers against Kovid, people above 50 years of age and those below 50 years of age suffer from other diseases.

Let us know that after the arrival of 20,021 new cases of Kovid-19 in the country, the total infection cases increased to 1,02,07,871 on Monday, out of which more than 97.82 lakh people have become infection free. According to figures released by the Union Health Ministry, after the death of 279 more people, the death toll rose to 1,47,901. According to the data, with 97,82,669 people becoming infection free, the recovery rate of patients in the country increased to 95.83 percent.

Rehearsal in four states for vaccination

In January next year, 125-125 people from four states, who registered for vaccinations through the Co-Win app, were sent an SMS on Monday, amid anxious waiting for the entire country for a possible vaccination of Kovid-19. And they were informed of the time and place for the rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccination. The two-day rehearsal was started on Monday in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ludhiana and Nawanshahar in Punjab and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts of Assam.

(Input: ANI, language)