Covid Vaccine Updates: This important news related to Oxford’s Corona Vaccine came out, in clinical trial …

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, the number of corona infected is about 42 lakhs, while so far more than 70 thousand people have died. Research is going on worldwide on the vaccine of Covid-19. Russia has even claimed to have made the vaccine. In India too, three vaccines are in the trial phase. Meanwhile, news is coming that the clinical trial of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is developing in the country, has been delayed by at least one week. Also Read – Corona Vaccine News: Russia joins hands with country to produce Corona vaccine …

The clinical trial to be held at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has been delayed by a week due to the delay in getting safety approval. The trial was expected to begin in the first week of September, but clinical trials have been delayed due to safety approval pending from the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). The institute gave this information to the news agency IANS. Let us know that a total of 400 volunteers have registered for the trial, out of which 253 will be given the first dose of COVID vaccine. Also Read – Covid Vaccine News: This good news about Corona vaccine ‘COVAXIN’ being made in India, now …

Preparation for clinical trial of ‘Covaxine’ in Odisha

On the other hand, preparations are underway to start the second phase of clinical trials on human body of India’s indigenous Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ at a hospital in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. Dr. E. Venkata Rao, Principal Vaccine Examiner at the Faculty of Medical Sciences and Medical Sciences of SUM Hospital, said, “The Phase I trial is underway. We are preparing to start the second phase of testing soon. Also Read – Covid-19 Updates: How long will the corona epidemic come under control in the country? Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave the time limit

Dr. Rao said that through the blood samples of the vaccinated people, it is being ascertained how effective this vaccine is in terms of the level of developing immunity. He said that no ‘side effect’ has been revealed in the first phase of vaccine testing. ‘

What PM Modi said…

Let us tell that PM Modi had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, ‘Our scientists are alive like sages and sages. Working hard. Not one, not two, three vaccines in India are in different stages of testing. When the green signal will be received from scientists, with rapid production, the outline of how to reach the vaccine in the shortest possible time is also ready.

(Input: agency)