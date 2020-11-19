COVID Vaccine Will Available Soon: Health Minister’s announcement – Corona vaccine is coming soon, they will be given first

COVID Vaccine Will Available Soon: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the Kovid vaccine is going to be available soon. Priority is to be given in its distribution and when a vaccine is available, first preference will be given to health workers and people above 65 years of age. Also Read – Biden’s charge – Trump not leaving power, because of this Kovid-19 vaccine will be delayed

Harshvardhan was addressing a webinar organized by FICCI FLO. In the webinar titled "Changing Health Paradigm during and After Kovid", Harsh Vardhan said that the Kovid-19 vaccine will be available in the next few months and it is expected that 40-50 for 25-30 crore people by July-August next year. Crore doses will be available.

He said, "It is natural that priority will be given to vaccine delivery. As you know that health workers, who are corona warriors, will be given priority, then people above 65 years of age will be given priority. Then people aged 50-65 years will be given priority."

Harshvardhan said, “After that people below 50 years who have other diseases. It is being determined from the scientific point of view by experts. We have made a detailed, careful plan about it. What we have to do in March-April next year, we have already started planning it. “

He said that anyone can avoid this deadly virus by taking small precautions like wearing a mask of good quality, maintaining social distance and cleaning hands.

In India, the total number increased to 89,58,483 with 45,576 new cases of infection from Corona virus on Thursday.