COVID19 In Delhi: 4099 new circumstances of corona in Delhi, on the subject of positivity crimson alert, new restrictions is also imposed

On Monday, 4,099 new circumstances of corona virus an infection had been reported within the nationwide capital, which is 28 p.c greater than Sunday. In Delhi, a affected person of Kovid-19 died within the ultimate 24 hours, whilst the an infection price greater to six.46 p.c. Below the 'Graded Reaction Motion Plan' of the Delhi Crisis Control Authority, if the an infection price exceeds 5 p.c for 2 consecutive days, a 'crimson alert' scenario will likely be created, below which maximum financial actions will likely be stopped in conjunction with the imposition of curfew.

Consistent with the most recent knowledge, 4,099 new circumstances of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi within the ultimate 24 hours and one affected person died. Lively circumstances now in Delhi

The determine has long past as much as 10,986 and the positivity price has reached 6.46%.

Consistent with the information of the Well being Division, one affected person of Kovid-19 died in Delhi within the ultimate 24 hours, whilst the an infection price greater to six.46 p.c. Delhi crisis

Below the ‘Graded Reaction Motion Plan’ of the Control Authority, if the an infection price exceeds 5 p.c for 2 consecutive days, a ‘crimson alert’ scenario will likely be created, below which maximum financial actions will likely be stopped in conjunction with the imposition of curfew.

On Sunday, 3,194 circumstances of an infection had been registered in Delhi and the an infection price was once 4.59 p.c]whilst on Saturday 2,716 circumstances of an infection had been registered and

The an infection price was once 3.6 p.c. In a similar fashion, 1,796 circumstances had been reported on Friday and 1,313 on Thursday and the an infection price was once 1.73 p.c and a couple of.44 p.c.