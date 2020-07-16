Covid19 in Indore New Rules: Rules changed after surge in number of infected, read new guidelines

Indore: In view of the surge in the number of patients of this epidemic in Indore, which is among the worst affected districts of Kovid-19 in the country, the administration has started tightening the restrictions. Officials said that according to the order implemented by District Magistrate Manish Singh on Thursday, a maximum of 20 people will now be able to attend wedding ceremonies and funeral processions. Birthday and anniversary parties can be held in the respective hosts’ homes and a maximum of 10 guests can be called. Also Read – Coronavirus Outbreak: SP leader dies after being struck by Kovid 19, member of National Executive Committee

He informed that the district administration has banned religious events and installation of idols and tableaux in public places before the upcoming festivals. Common people have been advised to do pooja in their homes and celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said that after receiving 136 new cases of Kovid-19 during the last 24 hours in the district, the total number of patients of this epidemic has increased to 5,632.

He also informed that so far a total of 280 patients have succumbed to the corona virus infection in the district, while 4,087 people have become free from this infection after treatment. The outbreak of Kovid-19 in the district started on March 24, when the epidemic was confirmed in the first four patients.

Corona outbreak in the country has become more dangerous than before. For the past several days, more than 25 thousand cases of corona were coming to the country every day. Today this number has crossed 30 thousand. Due to the increasing outbreak of Corona, many states have once again turned to lockdown.