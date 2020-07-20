Covid19 india report: record cases of corona in these southern states, condition of UP, Bihar, Gujarat is also serious

Covid 19 in India: There was a record increase in new cases of corona virus in many southern states of the country on Sunday, while the number of Kovid-19 cases across India reached close to 11 lakh. The situation continues to improve in Delhi, which is ranked third in the epidemic-affected states and union territories, but Bihar (Bihar), Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) and Gujarat (Gujarat) registered a sharp increase in infection cases. Also Read – Ten people died due to coronary virus falling in Bihar

Maharashtra had the highest number of 9,518 new cases of Kovid-19 in a single day, bringing the infection cases to 3,10,455 in the state, while 258 more people died of the disease, with 149 people in Mumbai metropolitan area. Has occurred in In Tamilnadu, 4,979 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported, the highest one-day increase. With these new cases, the total cases in the state crossed 1.70 lakh. Tamil Nadu is the second most affected state in the country after Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Kovid-19 prevention measures. An official statement said that during a phone conversation, Palaniswami told Modi that 48,000 corona virus probes are being done every day in Tamil Nadu. A record 5,041 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, bringing the total cases to around 50,000, while 56 patients died in the state due to infection, taking the death toll to 642.

With the arrival of 4,120 new cases of Kovid-19 in Karnataka, the total number of infections increased to 63,772 and from 91 deaths to 1,331. The number of infected in Kerala crossed 12,000 on Sunday. In the national capital Delhi, 1,211 new cases of corona virus were reported, which is the lowest in a month and 31 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, the death toll from corona virus infection has increased to 3,628 and the total number of infected people has increased to 1,22,793. According to the bulletin, a total of 1,03,134 patients have been cured so far. Presently 16,031 patients are being treated in the city.

In Bihar, two more people have died due to Corona virus infection during the last 24 hours, so far the number of people who have died from this disease has increased to 179. With this, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 has increased to 26,379 with 1,412 new cases of infection coming up in this period.

38 more people died of corona virus in Uttar Pradesh. 2,211 new cases of infection have also been reported in the state. At the same time, 1181 patients have also recovered. Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Amit Mohan Prasad told here on Sunday that 38 more people have died due to corona virus infection in the last 24 hours in the state. With this, the death toll has increased to 1,146.

In Gujarat, maximum 965 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in a day, with a total of 48,441 cases of Kovid-19 here on Sunday. The state health department said that with the death of 20 more infected patients, the number of people who died due to infection in the state rose to 2,147. With 2,278 new cases of Corona virus infection reported in West Bengal, the total number of infected people increased to 42,487.