COVID19: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot turns sure with corona virus

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, COVID19, Jaipur, Information: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has been inflamed with Kovid 19 (COVID19). He has given details about this by way of tweeting it himself.

CM Ashok Gehlot stated, "Nowadays, my document has additionally became sure once you have the Kovid check accomplished. I don't have any signs and really feel nice. I will be able to proceed operating in isolation following the Kovid protocol. Let me inform you that his spouse's sure document got here the previous day and he gave a tweet by way of giving knowledge on this regard and stated that "Now I will be able to take a day-to-day Kovid overview assembly with medical doctors and officers at 8.30 pm in a precautionary isolation. "

Additionally Learn – Jammu Kashmir Lockdown: 84 hours of entire lockdown in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir from lately, know complete determination …

Please inform that on Wednesday, 28 April, Sunita Gehlot, spouse of Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot, was once discovered corona inflamed on Wednesday. Leader Minister Gehlot gave details about this by way of tweeting. He wrote, ‘My spouse Sunita Gehlot has come to Corona sure (symptom unfastened). In step with protocol, their remedy has began in remoted habitats.

In step with Gehlot, ‘Now I will be able to be in precautionary isolation and take a Kovid overview assembly with medical doctors and officers at 8.30 pm day-to-day.’

Tell us {that a} file 16,613 new circumstances of corona virus an infection happened in Rajasthan on Wednesday.