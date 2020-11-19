Covid19 Second Wave in Mumbai: Second wave of Kovid-19 may come to Mumbai in New Year, these restrictions may happen

Mumbai Corona News: The danger of corona seems to be less in Maharashtra these days. Corona cases have reduced in Mumbai in the last few days, but still people are being advised to take precautionary measures so that the infection can be eradicated. Meanwhile, a shocking and surprising news has come. It is believed that now Maharashtra has recovered from the first wave of corona virus but by the second year, a second wave of corona is expected in Mumbai. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus: 131 patients died of Kovid-19 in Delhi in one day, CM Kejriwal convened all-party meeting

In view of the Corona transition and keeping in mind the second wave of Kovid, the officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Municipality said that the exemption will be given for the celebration of the New Year only after the review of the corona next month. Also Read – England will host India for a five-Test series in 2021; See full schedule

Officials say that there may be some laxity if there is a decrease in cases of corona infection, but if there is an increase in the corona infection case in December, then the celebration of New Year can be banned. Recently, the second wave of Corona was predicted by BMC officials in Mumbai by the end of the new year. Also Read – PSL 2020 win Wasim Akram, Babar Azam dedicate to Dean Jones, Karachi Kings win

On Wednesday, 5,011 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra, after which the total number of infected people in the state increased to 17,57,520 on Wednesday. The health department gave this information. With the death of 100 more people due to infection in the state, the number of people who lost their lives to Kovid-19 in the state has increased to 46,202.

He said that after successful treatment in the state, 6,608 patients were discharged from the hospital today after being healthy. With this, the total number of people who have been de-infection in the state has increased to 16,30,111.