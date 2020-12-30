Covishield CoronaVirus Vaccine: Covishield may get emergency approval today in India, meeting of experts continues

Covishield CoronaVirus vaccine: Before the new year, the countrymen can get very good news. On the battle front from Corona, this good news can be found in the meeting of experts today. If sources are to be believed, the ‘Kovishield’ vaccine can be approved in India today. Initially, this vaccine can be approved for emergency use. Also Read – Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca gets approval in UK, India was also waiting

On Wednesday, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting on the Corona vaccine is being held, in which a decision will be taken to approve the Corona vaccine in India. Earlier, because the Oxford University vaccine has been approved in the UK today, India’s expectations have increased and the Covishield vaccine can now be approved for emergency use. Also Read – Corona Vaccine in India: 40-50 million doses of covicillin vaccine ready in India, now awaiting government approval

On Wednesday, Britain has approved the use of Oxford’s Corona Vaccine Astrogenica, and now within a few days, the British people will start receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Corona Vaccine supplements. Also Read – Oxford’s Corona vaccine may be approved first in India, able to protect 95% of patients

The Seroma Institute is making the Corona vaccine of Oxford-AstraZeneca in India. According to the Serum Institute, initially 4-5 crore doses of Kovishield have been stored in India. While by the end of 2021, preparations are being made to make 300 million doses.

In India, the preparations for giving the vaccine on behalf of the government are continuing vigorously. In the beginning of the year, the target is to deliver vaccines mainly to 300 million people, which will be given priority to health workers, policemen, Corona Warriors, people above 50 years of age and sick people after Corona Warriors.

Vaccination trial runs have been going on in four states in the country for the last few days. In states like Punjab, Assam, the vaccination drive was run, in which the process of giving the vaccine dose has been tried. In the trial run, any person who will be given a dose of the vaccine will be given all the information on the phone beforehand.