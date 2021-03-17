Cowboy Bebop Live-Action Netflix Series Has Finished Filming

The Cowboy Bebop Live Stream Series for Netflix has finished shooting its first season, as one of the actresses of the series has commented.

Daniella Pineda, who plays Faye Valetine in the series, has announced that the first season has finished its filming in a post on Instagram last Wednesday, as indicated by Funimation.

The first season began filming in the summer of 2019. Approximately five episodes of the series completed filming when production was halted due to a leg injury to series star John Cho, who plays Spike.

At that time, filming was expected to stop for 7 to 9 months, but probably because of COVID-19 it has ended up spending a full year before the cameras could record again.

Netflix has greenlit a 10-episode first season of Cowboy Bebop, which currently has no release date. It was recently announced that six more actors and actresses will be part of the project, including the characters of Chalmers and Ana. In the gallery above you can see all the characters and cast confirmed so far.

Cowboy Bebop joins the trend for anime adaptations to live-action series, including One Piece, Akira, and Naruto.