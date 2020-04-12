General News

Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence giving back to community amid coronavirus pandemic

April 12, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

Dallas Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott and Demarcus Lawrence launched this week they’ve been in search of to provide some discount to Texas communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment