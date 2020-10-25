‘Cowboys’ Takes Home Top Prize at Newfest LGBTQ Film Festival

“Cowboys and “Welcome to the USA” have been awarded the highest prizes at the thirty second annual NewFest LGBTQ Film Festival.

Top honors went to author and director Anna Kerrigan for “Cowboys,” who took residence the Grand Jury Prize for narrative function, whereas director Assel Aushakimova’s “Welcome to the USA” received the Grand Jury Prize for worldwide function.

Director Posy Dixon’s “Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story” took residence the documentary function prize, and “Queenie” director Cai Thomas received for New York brief.

The announcement was made at present at the pageant’s digital award ceremony by NewFest Government Director David Hatkoff and Director Of Programming Nick McCarthy.

The jury members — Rhys Ernst (filmmaker, “Adam”), Dino-Ray Ramos (editor, Deadline), and Isabel Sandoval (filmmaker, “Lingua Franca” — who nominated “Cowboys” stated, “By its heat, its nuanced method to ethical complexity, and its delicate course, this movie gave us the feels. This movie’s fantastic forged was directed with generosity and charm, and its characters defied stereotypes about each trans points and small-town America.”

The NewFest 2020 Documentary Options jurors have been Tre’vell Anderson (journalist); Whembley A. Sewell (Editor-In-Chief, them); Barbara Vasconez (Packages Supervisor, NYWIFT; Documentary Programmer, New York Latino Film Festival) stated, “We don’t typically get to listen to the tales of our trans elders by way of their very own phrases, and to know that we have now a dwelling elder whose creativity and presents have been given the big-screen remedy is awe-inspiring. For uplifting an ongoing story of Black queer and trans historical past, our Grand Jury Prize goes to Keyboard Fantasies.”

Worldwide Characteristic jurors Ed Gonzalez (Co-Founder & Film Editor, Slant Journal); Jazz Tangcay (Selection) and Kathy Tu (The New York Occasions) stated, “We want to award the Worldwide Characteristic prize to ‘Welcome to the USA,’ directed by Assel Aushakimova. This was a movie that we admired, that we felt was a movie within the lineup that actually confirmed us one thing about homosexual lives in a nook of the world that we’ve by no means seen earlier than in movie. Including to that, there may be such a magnificence to the way in which that Assel shot the film, from lovely intimate close-ups to lengthy takes, following Alia who wins a inexperienced card to America.”

The Festival additionally launched three new juried cash-prize awards as a part of NewFest’s new Black Filmmakers Initiative, which was created in help of the Black Lives Matter motion and in recognition of the necessity to create alternatives for queer Black artists and amplify their voices. The Rising Black LGBTQ+ Filmmaker Award, determined upon by a jury of Black LGBTQ+ movie trade professionals, was awarded to a few separate administrators whose brief movies screened throughout NewFest’s thirty second version of The New York LGBTQ Film Festival.

The three filmmakers who acquired the Rising Black LGBTQ+ Filmmaker Award, which is accompanied by a $1,000 money prize and Vimeo Professional Account, have been author/director/producer Blanche Akonchong for MERCURY AFROGRADE, co-writers/producers/administrators Class Bratton & Jovan James for BUCK, and author/director Terrance Daye for SHIP: A VISUAL POEM.

The Initiative’s Directorial Characteristic Debut Black LGBTQ+ Filmmaker Award, introduced earlier this week, awarded by NewFest programmers to a Black LGBTQ+ filmmaker whose directorial function debut is being introduced at NewFest’s thirty second version of the pageant, went to filmmaker Olivia Peace for TAHARA. The prize comes with a $2,000 money prize and a Vimeo Professional Account.