Coyote Ugly 2 | Tyra Banks says sequel or series is in the works

Nice information for followers of Tyra Banks and breaking apart bar fights with a Blondie singalong: a Coyote Ugly sequel could possibly be in the works.

That’s in line with Banks, anyway. The actress and Dancing with the Stars host has revealed she’s in talks for a movie or series to revive the 2000 film.

“I actually was imagined to be on a convention name immediately about bringing Coyote Ugly again,” the 46-year-old mentioned on The Kelly Clarkson Present.

“We had been imagined to be on a name immediately, and I’m speaking to you and I can’t speak to them.

“Sure, we’re speaking about attempting to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.”

Whereas revealing the information about the movie’s potential revival, Banks additionally opened up about her attention-grabbing audition for the film.

“For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they requested me what music I wished to play,” She started.

“I used to be like, ‘Okay, I’ll take Prince’s Kiss’. They mentioned simply dance for a few seconds… They push play. I’m in this large lodge room, all these casting individuals lined up, taking a look at me… And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping, doing all these things. 20 seconds go by, 30, a minute… a minute and a half, three minutes.

“The entire music I ended up dancing. After, I’m out of breath, after which all of them simply began laughing. They’re like, “We’re so sorry, however we had been having fun with that a lot, we stored the music going.’”

The unique film adopted the story Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), an aspiring singer who strikes to New York with desires of being a famous person. She as a substitute finally ends up working in the Coyote Ugly bar, which primarily entails singing, dancing and separating brawling prospects.

Alongside Banks, the movie additionally starred Adam Garcia, John Goodman, Bridget Moynahan.

Regardless of being a important failure (the movie holds a 23 per cent rating on evaluate aggregator Rotten Tomatoes), Coyote Ugly was a field workplace success, raking in $113 million worldwide.

