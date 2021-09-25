CPI chief Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to sign up for Congress on September 28: Assets

CPI chief and previous JNU scholar union president V Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat’s impartial MLA Jignesh Mewani will sign up for the Congress on 28 September this month. This data has been given by way of a relied on supply.Additionally Learn – Bihar: The sweetheart used to cycle 17 km to fulfill the female friend, the villagers were given married within the temple

Assets say that if the continued turmoil within the Punjab Pradesh Congress ends totally in the following couple of days, then Kanhaiya and Jignesh would possibly sign up for the Congress on September 28, the beginning anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In line with resources, Hardik Patel, operating president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress, is mediating the talks between those two early life leaders and the Congress management.

A Congress supply mentioned, “If the political scenario in Punjab Congress turns into totally customary, then Kanhaiya and Jignesh would possibly sign up for the Congress on September 28.

Kanhaiya, who at the beginning hails from Bihar, got here into limelight after his arrest in JNU for allegedly elevating anti-national slogans. He had contested the ultimate Lok Sabha election from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as a CPI candidate in opposition to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, then again he misplaced. However, Jignesh, who belongs to the Dalit group, is an impartial MLA from Vadgam meeting constituency of Gujarat.