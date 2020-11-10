Entertainment

Crackers Banned In UP: Yogi government banned firecrackers in these cities of UP including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi

November 10, 2020
Crackers Banned In Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt of Uttar Pradesh has taken a big decision in view of increasing pollution before Diwali. As per the order issued by the government, all types of firecrackers have been banned in NCR, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Bulandshahar. In these areas today i.e. from midnight of November 10 to night of November 30, the purchase of firecrackers, sales has been banned. Also Read – PM Modi inaugurates 30 development projects worth more than Rs 600 crore in Varanasi, will increase employment opportunities

According to the order issued by the government, after this they will be reviewed and further decision will be taken. A day earlier, the NGT banned the selling and burning of firecrackers in all cities of the country, including Delhi-NCR, where the air quality is not good.

The NGT also directed all states / UTs to initiate initiatives to control air pollution from all sources as pollution could potentially increase cases of Kovid-19. The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board and all the Pollution Boards of the states to monitor the pollution situation and inform the concerned authority.

