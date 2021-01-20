“Crackpazzo” and a spectacular assist between the legs: Campazzo surprised again in the victory of the Denver Nuggets against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Facundo Campazzo’s Denver Nuggets beat Oklahoma City Thunder 119-101 at home, in one of the two NBA games played at midnight in Argentina.

Denver, who had just lost to the Utah Jazz 105-109, played at the Nuggets Ball Center and the Argentine point guard was once again the protagonist with a sensational play. Is that the Cordoba, former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and Real Madrid surprised a few minutes after entering.

He barely stepped on the Ball Arena, Campazzo generated a loss in the rival, put a triple after a great movement of the team and manufactured a steal and a masterful assist between the legs with which he earned the nickname of “crackpazzo” in the networks.

Facu entered with the team losing by six but thanks to his defense and driving, plus the spectacular assistance, he directed his team and sat on the bench with a difference in favor of Denver of eight points.

The Argentine then entered in the absence of 39 ″ for the end of the third quarter, with the Nuggets winning by 26 and continued with ten more minutes in the last, where there were no more contributions to his roster but a pass that almost did not start him head to his partner Isaiah Hartenstein.

At the moment, in this incipient season behind closed doors, the 29-year-old and 1.81-meter point guard only did not play against the Dallas Mavericks in the 117-124 fall, then added time in all games, from 3 minutes and 11 seconds against Clippers to 25m 52 seconds against Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 13 minutes in the last five games.

So far Campazzo has 59 points, 18 assists, 8 steals, 10 turnovers, 9 rebounds and 26 fouls in his performance in the NBA.

With this result, the Denver Nuggets accumulates seven victories in 14 games played in the competition, while the Oklahoma City Thunder is left with six victories in 13 games played.

Denver Nuggets beat Oklahoma City Thunder on a new NBA day (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 10-0 run during the quarter and ended with 31-31. After this, during the second quarter the local team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard and had a maximum difference of 15 points (69-54) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 34-21. After this, the teams reached the break with a 65-52 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter the Denver Nuggets players distanced themselves in the electronic game, they came to win by 26 points (97-71) until they ended with a partial result of 32-22 and a 97-74 overall result. Finally, in the last quarter Oklahoma City Thunder closed distances again in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial score of 22-27. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 119-101 in favor of the local team.

During the meeting, the participation of Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap stood out, achieving 27 points, six assists and 12 rebounds and 13 points, three assists and 12 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Luguentz Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with 20 points, three assists and five rebounds and 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, the Denver Nuggets next game will be against the Phoenix Suns at the Phx Arena. For its part, Oklahoma City Thunder will face the LA Clippers at the Staples Center.

