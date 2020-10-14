Craig Gillespie to Direct ‘Chippendales’ Film Starring Dev Patel

“Chippendales” has discovered its director. Craig Gillespie, who helmed the 2017 Oscar-winning movie “I, Tonya,” is formally on board to direct the film, a supply shut to the challenge tells Selection.

The movie has been in improvement for 20 years by Permut Productions’ David Permut. Daring Movies can be set to produce, and Craig Williams has written the latest draft of the script. It was introduced again in 2017 that “Lion” actor Dev Patel will star.

“Chippendales” follows the true story of Steve Banerjee, performed by Patel, an Indian immigrant who acquires the struggling L.A. membership Future II and transforms it right into a scorching spot. The membership options ladies’s mud wrestling and a ladies-only male unique dance evening, which turns into the premise for the well-known “Chippendales” group. Quickly sufficient, Banerjee finds himself incomes $8 million a 12 months, and with the assistance of co-creators Paul Snider and his playboy bunny girlfriend Dorothy Stratten, builds an empire on the concept. Nonetheless, treasure quickly turns to tragedy when Snider murders Stratten after which commits suicide, sending Banerjee right into a downward spiral of authorized battles.

Although Patel has been solid as Banerjee for a number of years, the supporting position of his enterprise associate, Nick Denoia, remains to be up for grabs. Ben Stiller was initially in talks to play the half, however is not concerned as he’s specializing in his personal directorial profession.

Gillespie’s most up-to-date challenge has been “Cruella,” the live-action adaptation of “101 Dalmations” villain Cruella de Vil starring Emma Stone. Gillespie is represented by UTA and Administration 360.

Deadline was first to report the information.