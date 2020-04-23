Craig Revel Horwood “retaining fingers crossed” Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will air

Strictly Come Dancing decide Craig Reveal Horwood has revealed that the Strictly crew are working to make sure the present airs this autumn.

Talking to The One Present yesterday (22nd April 2020), he mentioned: “The producers are working very, very exhausting to deliver it out at its regular time so I’m retaining my fingers crossed.

“I do know everybody at residence will be prepared it to go on as a result of it’s such an important present.”

He added that the BBC will be airing three further Strictly ‘Finest Ofs’ within the meantime.

“Considered one of Blackpool, one in every of Musicals, one in every of Motion pictures – so there will be heaps and many Strictly to look at over the summer time, which is nice,” the decide explains.

The beloved ballroom competitors is again briefly tonight (April 23), with Craig judging Strictly’s Hold Dancing Problem for BBC One’s Huge Evening In – the Comedian Aid and Kids in Want charity particular.

Earlier this month, Strictly followers had the prospect to study a routine to Dua Lipa’s Bodily, with totally different professionals educating bits of the routine every day.

They may then submit their entries, which will be marked on Huge Evening In by Craig tonight.

“It’s one thing folks can take pleasure in,” Craig instructed presenters Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty.

“It’s train, which is significant as effectively, and to take their minds off every little thing that’s occurring in life in the intervening time. I believe it’s a beautiful, great factor and effectively executed to everybody who’s doing the problem!”

Strictly will hopefully air on BBC One later this 12 months and The Huge Evening In airs on BBC One tonight from 7pm.