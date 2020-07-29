Craig Revel Horwood reveals how Strictly might handle Bruno Tonioli absence

Strictly Come Dancing decide Craig Revel Horwood has instructed that Bruno Tonioli will return to the hit BBC One competitors following a possible absence from this yr’s sequence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonioli has been on the judging panel for the reason that present started, but additionally seems yearly on the US model titled Dancing with the Stars, normally flying between the 2 international locations every week.

After all, as a result of journey restrictions made obligatory by the coronavirus pandemic, that might properly not be attainable at this time limit.

Because of this, Tonioli might not be showing on the upcoming sequence of Strictly Come Dancing, however followers can seemingly relaxation assured that he received’t be off the present endlessly.

Fellow decide Revel Horwood seems sure that Tonioli will return for future editions of the present, implying that short-term visitor judges could possibly be used within the interim.

“They might throw visitor judges in for enjoyable,” he informed the Every day Star. “Then when every little thing’s again to regular, Bruno could make his triumphant return!”

Strictly is not any stranger to including well-known faces to its skilled panel when obligatory, as Dancing with the Stars champions Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Gray and Donny Osmond have all answered the decision in years passed by.

The Biggest Dancer decide Cheryl has been one of many names rumoured to take the seat as Bruno Tonioli’s alternative, however Revel Horwood appears to have quashed such hypothesis.

He added: “Cheryl. Beautiful woman, however I don’t suppose it’ll occur.”

Strictly Come Dancing has a difficult sequence forward, as issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have meant that professionals and contestants face prolonged quarantines earlier than participating.

Nonetheless, if the BBC can pull it off, there’s additionally the potential for it to be essentially the most significant version but, providing some light-hearted stability within the lives of followers and reportedly the present’s first ever same-sex pairings.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr.