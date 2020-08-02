Crane Collapses Accident: The family of those who died in the crane accident will get an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh.

Visakhapatnam: Public sector company Hindustan Shipyard Limited announced on Sunday the ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of all those who died in the crane accident in its premises. The matter is currently under investigation. Also Read – Road accident occurred while going to the funeral of the victim killed in the crane accident, 3 people died

Police and officials say that the death toll in Saturday’s accident was stated to be 11, but it could actually be 10, as so many bodies have been recovered so far. He says that the number of people who have died will be known only after the complete debris is removed. Also Read – Video: Giant crane collapsed on sight, 10 killed in accident, 1 injured

“We have recovered a severed hand from the wreckage, but no bodies have been found there,” HSL Additional General Manager Lt Col (retd) Sandeep Parija said on Sunday. Debris removal work is still going on. ” Also Read – Video: Horrific accident at the shipyard in Visakhapatnam, 11 people lost their lives in a few seconds

Senior official said that 10 bodies were recovered on Saturday immediately after the accident, only part of one has been found. Of the 10 people killed in the accident, nine were from Visakhapatnam district while one was from Telangana. All the people inside this crane died during the accident. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

