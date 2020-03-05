‘Crank Yankers’ Revival Renewed at Comedy Central

Comedy Central is giving its viewers extra “Crank Yankers.”

The community has ordered 20 extra episodes of the comedy puppet present from Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot manufacturing banner. New episodes from the unique 20-episode order will proceed to air from March 17.

“The profitable return of ‘Crank Yankers’ in 2019 confirmed that the collection is a timeless basic,” stated Sarah Babineau, head of Comedy Central content material and artistic enterprises. “We will’t wait to see what America’s favourite dirty-talking pranksters have in retailer for subsequent season!”

“Crank Yankers” initially aired on Comedy Central from 2002-2005 earlier than being briefly introduced again on MTV2 in 2007. Kimmel, the unique collection co-creator, is an govt producer on the up to date model. Fellow co-creators Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison are additionally govt producers, whereas Jonathan Kimmel serves as showrunner and govt producer.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Crank Yankers’ has been welcomed again so warmly and stay up for getting again to this essential work,” stated Jimmy Kimmel.

In keeping with Comedy Central, the return of “Crank Yankers” in Sept. 2019 was the community’s finest collection launch in three years. Final yr, the present reached a complete of just below 9 million whole viewers after seven days of delayed viewing, in response to Nielsen figures.

The present season incorporates a voice solid which incorporates a number of the largest names in comedy, together with Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rel Howery, Jeff Ross, Kathy Griffin, Will Forte, Nick Kroll, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, Bobby Moynihan, Abbi Jacobson, Arturo Castro, and Natasha Leggero.

“Crank Yankers” is produced in affiliation with ITV America, with its CEO David George additionally on board as an EP.