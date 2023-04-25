Crank Yankers Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Have you ever sent a hoax call, or has someone you know done so? Perhaps you have also received a prank call.

Then perhaps you share my love for the television programme Crank Yankers.

There are already six seasons available that we may access in total.

However, you must stick around with me if you want to learn about Crank Yankers Seasons 7 and 8.

Adam Carolla, Jimmy Kimmel, with Daniel Kellison created the adult puppet television programme Crank Yankers.

Actual crank calls from regulars on the programme and famous visitors are recreated on screen by puppets as a visual aid to help the audience understand what is occurring in the call.

The programme debuted on Comedy Central on June 2, 2002. On February 9, 2007, it returned to MTV2, where it continued till March 30, 2007.

Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 11, 2019, that the programme will return to Comedy Central for a fifth season of 20 episodes.

This would be the first production under Kimmel’s newly Kimmelot production label.

Pranks on social media along with other platforms are part of the new season.

Jonathan Kimmel, Kimmel’s brother, runs the programme and acts as executive producer. the start of the fifth season on the 25th of September 2019.

In the animated comedy Crank Yankers, the residents of Yankerville are puppets that make prank calls to real people no matter want to or not.

It made its Comedy Central debut in 2002 and lasted for four seasons.

With a fifth installment designed for the digital age, the series was relaunched in 2019.

It won its first nomination as Outstanding Voice-Over Performance at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Crank Yankers Season 8 Release Date

The first season of Crank Yankers was originally made available on June 2, 2002, and the second season was made available on March 4, 2003.

The third season of Crank Yankers was put out in 2004. The fourth season of Crank Yankers came out in 2007.

The fifth season of the popular television programme Crank Yankers premiered in 2019.

Sixth season of The Crank Yankers has been airing from 2021. In 2022, Crank Yankers Season Seven will air.

There hasn’t yet been any news about the eighth season of Crank Yankers. to get prompt notice of the Crank Yankers season 8 announcement.

Crank Yankers Season 8 Cast

If our prediction is true, the Crank Yankers season 8 will include the same cast of characters.

In addition, there were a lot of characters and participants in the previous season, some of them are mentioned below.

Famous celebrities whom participated in the programme and provided the voices for the characters included.

Karl Malone played by Jimmy Kimmel

Gladys Murphy played by Wanda Sykes

Niles Standish played by Tony Barbieri

Giles Standish played by Toni Barbieri

Special Ed played by Jim Florentine

Dick Birchum played by Adam Carolla

Jimmy played by Jimmy Kimmel

Bobby Fletcher played by Jim Florentine

Elmer Higgins played by Jimmy Kimmel

Helen Higgins played by Susie Essman

Spoonie Luv played by Tracy Morgan

Hadassah Guberman played by Sarah Silverman

Terrence Catheter played by Jimmy Kimmel

Tony Deloge played by Bob Einstein

Cammie Smith played by Lisa Arch

Boomer and the character Nudge were played by both Patton Oswalt and Jimmy Kimmel.

Junkyard Willie played by Touch-Tone Terrorists

The Handicapped Hillbilly known as Jim Bob was also played by the Touch-Tone Terrorists

Sav Macauley played by Dane Cook

OCD Ken played by Kevin Nealon

Danny played by David Alan Grier

Chip Douglas played by Fred Armisen

Katie played by Katie Kimmel

Kevin played by Kevin Kimmel

Foreign Guy played by Dane Cook

Gene Winterbuck played by Dane Cook

Lou Vilman played by Kevin Nealon

The Concierge played by Tony Barbieri

Apart from the people who participated, there are Sarah Kate Silverman, Biz Markie, Denis Leary, Lisa Arch, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, David Alan Grier, David Cross, Jeff Garlin, Jim Florentine, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Trixie Mattel, Sam Jay, Annie Murphy, Bobby Brown, Desus & Mero, Adam Carolla, Iliza Shlesinger, Bobby Moynihan, and Paul Scheer.

followed by several more well-known celebrities who appeared on the Crank Yankers programme and took part in order to amuse us in the funniest manner possible.

There were a lot of people, including famous people like Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

Crank Yankers Season 8 Plot

The actual prank calls made on the Crank Yankers programme by famous persons or regular people are its main focus.

The whole plot of the programme, as delivered by puppet actors impersonating the genuine callers, serves as the inspiration for the theme. based on Tankerville, the location and home of the puppets.

The puppets provide a wonderful backdrop for the performed call there in Tankerville.

It is to once again develop the genuine appeal to provide entertainment for an audience.

The programme is one of the most well-liked ones to debut on American television since it has a lot of well-known celebrities attached to it.

A pilot for The Birches, a conventionally animated spinoff with Dick Birchum as the lead character, debuted in 2011.

He had a moustache and had been altered to seem younger. Despite being created for FOX, the pilot wasn’t chosen up for a series.

The authors provide the actors with a rudimentary synopsis of the plot, and the actors then dial numbers form a list of pre-selected targets.

The performers improvise the majority of their lines while still adhering to the fundamental tenets, playing off of the answers of their targets in an effort to keep them on the phone for as long as possible.

All calls are made from Nevada, with the exception of a few sources from outside the state.

Most states have laws prohibiting the recording of phone conversations without both parties’ agreement, according to the Omnibus Crime Control as well as Safe Streets Act of 1968.

Prank calls may be recorded with the prank victims’ permission since Nevada law only requires one party to agree.

Due to the majority of the celebrities working in Los Angeles and residing there, the timetable for producing and releasing new episodes of the series was quite erratic, and they could only sometimes go to the Strip to make calls.

For instance, occasionally or sometimes a year, Carolla would record fresh calls for his radio show while on location in Las Vegas.