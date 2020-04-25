General News

Crapshoot: The game that put the final nail in the Zork collection’ coffin

April 25, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Gaming

Go away a remark


We’re rerunning Richard Cobbett’s classic Crapshoot column, whereby he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure video video games—every good and unhealthy.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment