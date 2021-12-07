Crash Bandicoot 4 authors work on Call of Duty and another undisclosed project

Toys for Bob has moved to take care of CoD at Activision, but they are looking for staff for a separate game.

A few months ago we learned that Toys for Bob, responsible for the Spyro trilogy or the most recent Crash Bandicoot, had taken another role within Activision, going on to deal with different jobs related to Call of Duty, specifically taking charge of the content that was arriving through updates to Warzone.

However, this should not prevent them from continuing to have the confidence of the company to tackle new projects. And of course this could be the case because, as VGC has pointed out, the study is hiring for a non-Call of Duty game, although its nature is still unknown.

They are looking for a Senior Concept Artist for a title that they do not revealIt is an offer published on their website where they are looking for a Senior Concept Artist for a title that they do not disclose, when all other offers are labeled Call of Duty or specify to which project the job is directed. It could be any production that they do not want to give the name of, even something related to the war shooters franchise, but at the moment all we have is this curious detail. The offer gains strength because it is not the first time that a new installment of Crash has been hinted at, so the mythical character also enters the equation.

Activision already explained at the time this change of course for Toys for Bob, ensuring that there has been no reduction in personnel and that they have been allowed to combine their work in Call of Duty with their work with Crash. About the latest installment, It’s About Time, We already made it clear at the time that it is a return through the big door but, if you want to know more about it, you can read our analysis of Crash Bandicoot 4.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Toys For Bob, Crash Bandicoot 4, Call of Duty, and Activision.