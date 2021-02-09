Crash Bandicoot 4 will have a free update to PS5 / Xbox Series X and will be released on Switch and PC

A few months have passed since the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, but there are still many studios that dare to take advantage of the potential of new consoles to get more out of their games already launched. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the last example.

As confirmed by Activision in a FAQ, owners of a copy of the platform game developed by Toys for Bob will have free upgrade to a new generation optimized version on March 12 (Except if you are in Japan, which there will cost 100 yen the process to know very well why).

If you have a game started, the game will be updated on the previous platform to add the possibility of uploading the file to the cloud to start a new generation without major problem, something that PS4 and PS5 players will especially appreciate, since the process between Xbox One and Xbox Series is much easier and more automated thanks to Smart Delivery.

That same day, Crash, Coco and the other playable characters of this adventure set in various time periods will also welcome a new console that can be played on, as it has been announced that we will have a version for Nintendo Switch. It will not be the last, as Activision has also announced that the game will arrive in the future to PC via Battle.net, although this time he has not even given an estimate on the expected date for the arrival of compatible.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time It was one of the biggest surprises of 2020, an excellent 3D platformer that we scored 9 out of 10 for being “an incredible return from a beloved franchise that hadn’t been a new game for a decade. Take back everything that made great to the original trilogy and expands it in a way that we only think could surpass … Naughty Dog herself. “

Originally released on PS4 and Xbox One, from now on there will be Crash Bandicoot for everyone … literally.