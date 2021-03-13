Crash Bandicoot: On The Run !, the free to play saga for mobile devices, already has a release date

It has rained quite a bit since the official announcement of Crash Bandicoot On the Run!, an exclusive title for mobile devices that is run by King, the studio behind the Cundy Crash saga. And now, we finally know when this free-to-play mobile runner with the most famous marsupial in the video game industry will hit the market.

In this way, we can say that the title will arrive on iOS and Android phones on March 25, 2021. And to celebrate the announcement, a new trailer has been published that you can see below. It is very brief, but it can give us a good idea of ​​what will await us when we have it in our hands.

The information, which Collider has echoed, has been published on the game’s official page. And as they themselves indicate, the title will offer more than 100 hours of gameplay, more than 50 bosses and 12 different scenarios. Then we leave you with the official synopsis of the game:

“In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run !, Dr. Neo Cortex has sent iconic villains across the multiverse to take control of all dimensions. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must return Cortex’s minions to his own dimensions! Use Crash’s unstoppable energy and let his skin fly as you run, turn and slide to prevent the vile Dr. Neo Cortex from destroying all worlds. “.

Also, we remind you that some of the locations and some of the bosses that we can find in the game have already been revealed. Thus, we can race through Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins and The Lab to face classic enemies and bosses, including Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio and Fake Crash. And on top of that, we can gather ingredients in our careers to create wild and extravagant weapons. Something that you can see in the trailer.

Finally, its creators have confirmed that if we go to the game’s official store on any of the mobile platforms, we can obtain a Crash Bandicoot skin that will be completely exclusive to the launch (Crash in blue hyena version).