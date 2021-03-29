“Crash Landing On You” To Be Adapted Into Musical

“Crash Landing on You” might be returning within the type of a musical!

On March 29, manufacturing firm Pop Music revealed that tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” might be tailored right into a musical by 2022.

“Crash Landing on You” tells the story of a rich South Korean lady named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who’s compelled to make an emergency touchdown in North Korea throughout a paragliding journey. There, she meets Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), an elite North Korean officer within the army. The collection finale set a brand new file for the best viewership scores in tvN historical past, scoring an common nationwide ranking of 21.7 p.c and a peak ranking of 24.1 p.c. The drama, which was made obtainable on Netflix, additionally acquired love from everywhere in the world.

Based on sources from Pop Music and T2N Media, the manufacturing firms have accomplished signing world publication rights with Studio Dragon, and so they plan on finishing up performances beginning in Seoul mid-2022.

Pop Music’s CEO Kim Jin Seok shared, “We concluded the deal for publication rights with Studio Dragon, and we plan to begin selecting the principle employees and start casting. We are going to do our greatest to create a very good challenge. Particularly, because it’s a challenge through which the celebrity of the supply IP (mental property) may be very giant, we’ve already acquired inquiries from many actors and overseas manufacturing firms.”

Watch Son Ye Jin in “Be With You” under:

Watch Now

Watch Hyun Bin in “Rampant“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)