‘Crash Touchdown’ and ‘Backyard of Evening Mists’ Win AACA Gold

Netflix Korean-language “Crash Touchdown on You” was named as the most effective drama collection on the third operating of the Asian Academy Inventive Awards. Malaysia-Singapore co-production “The Backyard of Evening Mists” was named as the most effective function movie.

Singapore actors options prominently among the many efficiency winners. Yeo Yann Yann was named greatest lead actress for her function in HBO’s “Invisible Tales,” whereas Lina Ng was named greatest supporting actress for “Final Madame.”

The awards ceremony was staged over two nights inside a high-tech 3D digital surroundings. That made it one of essentially the most bold prize exhibits of this coronavirus-hit yr. AACA’s pink carpet merged 6 distant studios and a mess of feeds to permit celebrities from all around the area to strut their stuff as if for actual.

The occasion is part of the Singapore Media Competition, which additionally consists of the Singapore Movie Competition and the Asian Media Discussion board.

2020 Asian Academy Inventive Awards Winners record:

Greatest Actor in a Main Function Arjo Atayde for “Bagman” (Philippines) ABS-CBN / iWant

Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function Miller Khan for “The Bridge” (Season 2) Viu & Double Imaginative and prescient Malaysia

Greatest Actress in a Main Function Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Tales: Lian” (Singapore) HBO / WarnerMedia

Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function Lina Ng in “Final Madame” (Singapore) Ochre Footage/ Mediacorp/meWatch

Greatest Adaptation of an Current Format “Fairly Little Liars” (Indonesia) Viu & Cinema Collectiva

Greatest Cinematography Elliot Sng, Kristy Campbell, Lau Hon Meng for “The Islands That Made Us” (Singapore) IFA Media / CNA, Mediacorp

Greatest Comedy Efficiency Hirzi Zulkiflie for “Comedy Central Stand Up, Asia !” (Singapore) Comedy Central / ViacomCBS

Greatest Path (Fiction) Takumi Saitoh for “Meals Lore: Life In A Field” (Japan) HBO / WarnerMedia

Greatest Drama Sequence “Crash Touchdown on You” (South Korea) CJ ENM / Studio Dragon & CultureDepot / Netflix

Greatest Enhancing Dipin Verma, Carolyn Aquino Eguaras “Ed Stafford: First Man Out” Season 2 (Singapore) Seashore Home Footage / Bilibili / Discovery Channel

Greatest Common Leisure, Recreation or Quiz Program “Couple or Not Thailand” (Thailand) Zense Leisure, format by Can’t Cease Media / BBTV Channel 7

Greatest Infotainment Program “Lockdown: India Fights Coronavirus” (India) Nationwide Geographic India

Greatest Way of life Program “Exceptional Residing SR 2” (Singapore) Freestate Productions / CNA, Mediacorp

Greatest Way of life, Leisure Presenter/Host Phanya Nirunkul for “Wit Makes Miracle” (Thailand) Thai Broadcasting Firm/ Workpoint Channel

Greatest Music or Dance Program “Occasions of Music” (India) MX Participant

Greatest Non-Scripted Leisure “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi” (India) Discovery Communications India

Greatest Unique Screenplay Yeon Sang Ho for “The Cursed” (South Korea) Studio Dragon/ Lezhin Studio/ CJ ENM

Greatest Telenovela/Cleaning soap Opera “Royal Nirvana” (China) Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Cultural Media/ Youku

Greatest Unique Program by a Streamer/OTT “Queen” (India) MX Participant

Greatest Theme Music “Enemies of You” for “Lake Pyar” by Daniel Noticed (Myanmar) Canal+ Myanmar Manufacturing Restricted

Greatest Animated Program or Sequence (2D or 3D) “A Whisker Away” (Japan) Studio Colorido / Netflix

Greatest Branded Program or Sequence “Petronas Land of Mild Bulbs” (Malaysia) Ensemble Worldwide

Greatest Kids’s Program (one off/collection) “Lamput – The Chase” (India) Cartoon Community, WarnerMedia APAC

Greatest Comedy Program “Mr. Zoo” (South Korea) HJ Movie/Leeyang Movie / Little Large Footage, Megabox Plus M

Greatest Present Affairs Program or Sequence “Man Girl and # MeToo” (India) Discovery Channel India

Greatest Path (Non-Fiction) Sujata Kulshreshtha, Abhimanyu Tewari for “India 2050” (India) Large Angle Movies/ Discovery Channel India

Greatest Documentary Program (one-off) “The Australian Dream” (Australia) GoodThing Productions & Ardour Footage

Greatest Documentary Sequence “Revelation” (Australia) In Movies / Australian Broadcasting Company

Greatest Function Movie “The Backyard of Evening Mists” (Malaysia) Astro Shaw & HBO Asia

Greatest Immersive (360, VR) “Excessive” (Singapore) Chuan Footage

Greatest Information or Present Affairs Presenter/Anchor Danny Yeo for “A Medical Journey” (Singapore) August Footage/ Mediacorp / Channel U

Greatest Information Program “Evening Information (2020 Presidential Election)” (Taiwan) Formosa Tv

Greatest Preschool Program “Bluey” (Australia) Ludo Studio and ABC Children

Greatest Promo or Trailer “The Driver” (Singapore) August Footage /meWatch /Mediacorp

Greatest Quick Type Content material ”Three Timber” (Japan) Kansai Tv

Greatest Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode “76 Horror Bookstore – Tin Can of Worry” (Taiwan) Studio76 Unique Productions / myVideo

Greatest Single Information Story/Report “Information Desk: Human Rights Deserted at Sea” (South Korea) MBC

Greatest Sound Chen George, Lo Annie, Lin Jimmy for “Yong-Jiu Grocery Retailer” (South Korea) Sanlih E- Tv / Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific

Greatest Sports activities Program (one off or collection) “Kizuna: Final Partnerships” (Japan) NHK

Greatest Visible or Particular FX in TV collection or Function Movies “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree” (Australia) Methodology Studios / Columbia Footage.