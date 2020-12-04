‘Crash Touchdown’ and ‘Backyard of Evening Mists’ Win AACA Gold

Netflix Korean-language “Crash Touchdown on You” was named as the most effective drama collection on the third operating of the Asian Academy Inventive Awards. Malaysia-Singapore co-production “The Backyard of Evening Mists” was named as the most effective function movie.
Singapore actors options prominently among the many efficiency winners. Yeo Yann Yann was named greatest lead actress for her function in HBO’s “Invisible Tales,” whereas Lina Ng was named greatest supporting actress for “Final Madame.”
The awards ceremony was staged over two nights inside a high-tech 3D digital surroundings. That made it one of essentially the most bold prize exhibits of this coronavirus-hit yr. AACA’s pink carpet merged 6 distant studios and a mess of feeds to permit celebrities from all around the area to strut their stuff as if for actual.
The occasion is part of the Singapore Media Competition, which additionally consists of the Singapore Movie Competition and the Asian Media Discussion board.
2020 Asian Academy Inventive Awards Winners record:
Greatest Actor in a Main Function Arjo Atayde for “Bagman” (Philippines) ABS-CBN / iWant
Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function Miller Khan for “The Bridge” (Season 2) Viu & Double Imaginative and prescient Malaysia
Greatest Actress in a Main Function Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Tales: Lian” (Singapore) HBO / WarnerMedia
Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function Lina Ng in “Final Madame” (Singapore) Ochre Footage/ Mediacorp/meWatch
Greatest Adaptation of an Current Format “Fairly Little Liars” (Indonesia) Viu & Cinema Collectiva
Greatest Cinematography Elliot Sng, Kristy Campbell, Lau Hon Meng for “The Islands That Made Us” (Singapore) IFA Media / CNA, Mediacorp
Greatest Comedy Efficiency Hirzi Zulkiflie for “Comedy Central Stand Up, Asia !” (Singapore) Comedy Central / ViacomCBS
Greatest Path (Fiction) Takumi Saitoh for “Meals Lore: Life In A Field” (Japan) HBO / WarnerMedia
Greatest Drama Sequence “Crash Touchdown on You” (South Korea) CJ ENM / Studio Dragon & CultureDepot / Netflix
Greatest Enhancing Dipin Verma, Carolyn Aquino Eguaras “Ed Stafford: First Man Out” Season 2 (Singapore) Seashore Home Footage / Bilibili / Discovery Channel
Greatest Common Leisure, Recreation or Quiz Program “Couple or Not Thailand” (Thailand) Zense Leisure, format by Can’t Cease Media / BBTV Channel 7
Greatest Infotainment Program “Lockdown: India Fights Coronavirus” (India) Nationwide Geographic India
Greatest Way of life Program “Exceptional Residing SR 2” (Singapore) Freestate Productions / CNA, Mediacorp
Greatest Way of life, Leisure Presenter/Host Phanya Nirunkul for “Wit Makes Miracle” (Thailand) Thai Broadcasting Firm/ Workpoint Channel
Greatest Music or Dance Program “Occasions of Music” (India) MX Participant
Greatest Non-Scripted Leisure “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi” (India) Discovery Communications India
Greatest Unique Screenplay Yeon Sang Ho for “The Cursed” (South Korea) Studio Dragon/ Lezhin Studio/ CJ ENM
Greatest Telenovela/Cleaning soap Opera “Royal Nirvana” (China) Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Cultural Media/ Youku
Greatest Unique Program by a Streamer/OTT “Queen” (India) MX Participant
Greatest Theme Music “Enemies of You” for “Lake Pyar” by Daniel Noticed (Myanmar) Canal+ Myanmar Manufacturing Restricted
Greatest Animated Program or Sequence (2D or 3D) “A Whisker Away” (Japan) Studio Colorido / Netflix
Greatest Branded Program or Sequence “Petronas Land of Mild Bulbs” (Malaysia) Ensemble Worldwide
Greatest Kids’s Program (one off/collection) “Lamput – The Chase” (India) Cartoon Community, WarnerMedia APAC
Greatest Comedy Program “Mr. Zoo” (South Korea) HJ Movie/Leeyang Movie / Little Large Footage, Megabox Plus M
Greatest Present Affairs Program or Sequence “Man Girl and # MeToo” (India) Discovery Channel India
Greatest Path (Non-Fiction) Sujata Kulshreshtha, Abhimanyu Tewari for “India 2050” (India) Large Angle Movies/ Discovery Channel India
Greatest Documentary Program (one-off) “The Australian Dream” (Australia) GoodThing Productions & Ardour Footage
Greatest Documentary Sequence “Revelation” (Australia) In Movies / Australian Broadcasting Company
Greatest Function Movie “The Backyard of Evening Mists” (Malaysia) Astro Shaw & HBO Asia
Greatest Immersive (360, VR) “Excessive” (Singapore) Chuan Footage
Greatest Information or Present Affairs Presenter/Anchor Danny Yeo for “A Medical Journey” (Singapore) August Footage/ Mediacorp / Channel U
Greatest Information Program “Evening Information (2020 Presidential Election)” (Taiwan) Formosa Tv
Greatest Preschool Program “Bluey” (Australia) Ludo Studio and ABC Children
Greatest Promo or Trailer “The Driver” (Singapore) August Footage /meWatch /Mediacorp
Greatest Quick Type Content material ”Three Timber” (Japan) Kansai Tv
Greatest Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode “76 Horror Bookstore – Tin Can of Worry” (Taiwan) Studio76 Unique Productions / myVideo
Greatest Single Information Story/Report “Information Desk: Human Rights Deserted at Sea” (South Korea) MBC
Greatest Sound Chen George, Lo Annie, Lin Jimmy for “Yong-Jiu Grocery Retailer” (South Korea) Sanlih E- Tv / Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific
Greatest Sports activities Program (one off or collection) “Kizuna: Final Partnerships” (Japan) NHK
Greatest Visible or Particular FX in TV collection or Function Movies “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree” (Australia) Methodology Studios / Columbia Footage.
