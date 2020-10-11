General News

CRAVITY Drops Teaser For B-Side Track “Ohh Ahh”

October 11, 2020
1 Min Read

CRAVITY is gearing up for promotions for a B-side monitor!

On October 10 KST, CRAVITY dropped a teaser for “Ohh Ahh,” a B-side monitor from their newest EP, “Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into.” The title monitor for that album, “Flame,” gave the group their first win on a music present since their debut earlier this 12 months.

Like with “Cloud 9” from their debut EP, CRAVITY seems to be gearing up for a music video and promotions for “Ohh Ahh.” The date given on the teaser is October 21.

Keep tuned for updates!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.