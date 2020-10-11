CRAVITY Drops Teaser For B-Side Track “Ohh Ahh”

CRAVITY is gearing up for promotions for a B-side monitor!

On October 10 KST, CRAVITY dropped a teaser for “Ohh Ahh,” a B-side monitor from their newest EP, “Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into.” The title monitor for that album, “Flame,” gave the group their first win on a music present since their debut earlier this 12 months.

Like with “Cloud 9” from their debut EP, CRAVITY seems to be gearing up for a music video and promotions for “Ohh Ahh.” The date given on the teaser is October 21.

